20 Years Old Boy Commits Suicide In Mananwala

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:31 PM

20 years old boy commits suicide in Mananwala

A 20 years old boy jumped into a canal and committed suicide on Mananwala road.Rescue authorities took-out the dead body and handed over to the heirs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) A 20 years old boy jumped into a canal and committed suicide on Mananwala road.Rescue authorities took-out the dead body and handed over to the heirs.According to media reports, a 20- year old boy Hamza Shabir at Mananwala road Chandar Naggar Uper Gogera, committed suicide by jumping into the canal .

The rescue 1122 team Nankana, retrieved the dead body and delivered to the family members.Hamza Shabir is stated to be resident Mohalla Sheikhan Nankan Sahab. No causes behind committing suicide by the boy have come to fore.

