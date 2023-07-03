Open Menu

200 Acres Land Allocated For New Graveyard In Kemari District: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the lack of cemetery places in the city will be met as 200 acres of land, has been allocated for the new graveyard in Kemari district, where development works will be started very soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the lack of cemetery places in the city will be met as 200 acres of land, has been allocated for the new graveyard in Kemari district, where development works will be started very soon.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office regarding the current situation of cemeteries in the city and the construction of new cemeteries.

He said that a place for another cemetery is being acquired soon in Malir district.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Commissioner District Kemari Ghulam Qadir Talpur, Focal Person Minister of Local Government Sindh Karamullah Waqasi and other relevant officials were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Kemari gave detailed briefing to the Mayor on graveyard.

The Mayor Karachi said that the construction of a model graveyard in Kemari will be started soon and preliminary work in this regard is going on. This cemetery will meet the needs of the people of Kemari and other adjacent districts and all the facilities will be provided for burial here, he added.

He said that during his visit to different areas of Karachi, citizens have identified the shortage of places in graveyards and solving the problems of the citizens is our first priority, that is the reason why work has been started on the project of two new model cemeteries in Karachi.

He said that the condition of the existing cemeteries in the city will also be improved and the boundary walls of the cemeteries will be constructed and repaired and water and lighting arrangements will be made there so that the citizens can attend the burial without any difficulty.

He said that improving the internal condition of the cemeteries is also necessary to make the surrounding area better and cleaner, especially on the occasion of Shab-e Barat and Eid.

A large number of citizens visit the cemeteries, therefore, it is necessary to make the roads leading to the graveyards better and brighter, therefore every possible effort will be made to provide maximum facilities to the citizens in this regard, he said.

He said that with the increase in the population of the city, due to the establishment of new settlements it is necessary to build new cemeteries.

More Stories From Pakistan