200 Afghan refugees held under foreign act: Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday said that at least 200 people of Afghan refugees were arrested from different areas of Quetta under the Foreign Act during an operation on the instruction of the federal government.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Commissioner Officer here. Deputy Commissioner Quetta was also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that operations were being carried out against Afghan refugees under a foreign act saying that 200 Afghan refugees were apprehended during operations in respective areas.

He said that these arrests were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

The Commissioner further noted that measures were being taken to improve the flow of the traffic system in Quetta saying that in this regard, the government had decided to shift coach terminals to other places from the city to decrease the burden of traffic.

Local administration is taking action against illegal rickshaws, there are 20000 rickshaws and 8000 of them are registered, he said adding that 11 crushing plants have been sealed in Quetta for the interest of public health.

The Commissioner said that a comprehensive plan had been made to plant olive trees near mountainside which would help to decrease diseases and improve beautification of the areas.

The district administration conducted more than 1700 operations in the city, in these operations, 310 illegal petrol pumps were closed, 2900 tons of sugars, and 27 tons were also seized after foiling a bid of smuggling in Quetta, he mentioned.

He said that the administration was attempting to reduce the price of items for foiling bids of smuggling in the areas.

He further said that action against the land mafia was being conducted in respective areas of Quetta including Main Ghundi, Kuchlak and other areas to recover occupied official land.

He said that BUITEM land was also recovered near Mian Ghundi in operation, which was occupied by the land mafia, adding that action would be taken against the poor condition of buildings under building code in the first phase while there were 1105 buildings in Quetta.

He also urged people to play their role and to cooperate with administrations against illegal activities, smuggling and Afghan refugees in Quetta adding that such action against encroachments and smugglers would be continued in the areas.