Open Menu

200 Afghan Refugees Leave For Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 07:49 PM

200 Afghan refugees leave for Afghanistan

In a significant development, 176 unregistered and 24 registered Afghan refugees from camps in Haripur have returned to Afghanistan. The news was disclosed by the Security In-charge of Haripur and Mansehra Afghan Refugee Camps, Muhammad Naveed, while talking to APP

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In a significant development, 176 unregistered and 24 registered Afghan refugees from camps in Haripur have returned to Afghanistan. The news was disclosed by the Security In-charge of Haripur and Mansehra Afghan Refugee Camps, Muhammad Naveed, while talking to APP.

He told that Haripur is home to a significant population of Afghan refugees, with 73,082 people residing in both the refugee camps and urban areas.

Of these numbers, 47,905 lived in Paniyan Afghan Refugee Camp, 4,912 in Basso Mairan, 8,313 in Pedhana, and 11,952 in various urban areas.

He added that This development came after the wake of the Pakistani government's announcement of a crackdown on non-citizens lacking proper documentation.

Consequently, the process of evacuating Afghan refugee camps in Haripur has been set into motion. As of now, 24 people from camps number 10, 15, and 16, all belonging to four registered families, have already returned to Afghanistan.

Furthermore, a total number of 176 unregistered people from 28 different families, primarily from camps number 02, 03, 06, 09, and 16, have also left for their home country. These returnees comprise men, women, and children, signifying a mixed demographic of Afghan refugees who have chosen to return amid the changing circumstances.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Mansehra Haripur Women All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

SEC forms permanent committee for those without so ..

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

9 minutes ago
 PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

11 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th ..

LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

6 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan M ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visits Civil Veterinary H ..

6 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram vi ..

Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visits hospitals

6 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for ..

Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for patients, doctors alike

6 minutes ago
Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's profes ..

Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's professionalism, lauds it's remarkab ..

4 minutes ago
 City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Associ ..

City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Association of Industry

6 minutes ago
 PODA struggle for women rights

PODA struggle for women rights

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlen ..

Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlenecks to start KCR project

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lah ..

Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ festival

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan