200 bags of hoarded urea seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali has recovered 200 bags of urea and arrested the dealer on the charge of illegal hoarding.

A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that AC Tandlianwala, on a tip-off, conducted raid on godown of a fertilizer dealer and recovered 200 bags of urea which was stored illegally to sell it in the black market.

The team arrested the dealer and locked him behind bars.