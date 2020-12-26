200 bags of subsidised flour recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Saturday recovered 200 bags of subsidised flour from a godown.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the accused had received the subsidised flour in the name of a notified sale point, Lasani Traders, but later it was stored in a godown to sell it to shopkeepers and hotels at the market rate.

The same trader was receiving 100 bags daily and allegedly selling 3000 bags per month at high price to other cities or local restaurants/ hotels.

The accused was handed over to the police and a complaint was lodged against him, the spokesman added.