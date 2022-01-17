UrduPoint.com

200 Bags Of Urea Fertilizer Seized From Illegal Hoard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Agriculture department has seized 200 bags of urea fertilizer from an illegal hoard in Jaranwala on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that a team of Agriculture department on a tip-off conducted raid on Tiger Line Godown in Jaranwala and recovered 200 bags of urea fertilizers which were being sold at rate of Rs.

2500 per bag.

The team confiscated the fertilizer and sealed the godown premises. This fertilizer would be sold at government-fixed rate of Rs.1768 per bag, spokesman added.

