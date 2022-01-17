200 bags of urea fertilizer seized from illegal hoard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Agriculture department has seized 200 bags of urea fertilizer from an illegal hoard in Jaranwala on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that a team of Agriculture department on a tip-off conducted raid on Tiger Line Godown in Jaranwala and recovered 200 bags of urea fertilizers which were being sold at rate of Rs.

2500 per bag.

The team confiscated the fertilizer and sealed the godown premises. This fertilizer would be sold at government-fixed rate of Rs.1768 per bag, spokesman added.