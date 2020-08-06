UrduPoint.com
200 Bags Of Wheat Seized

Thu 06th August 2020

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari, during action against hoarding, recovered 200 bags of wheat stored illegally at Jhumra Road, here on Thursday

The team raided Latif Wheat Store on Jhumra Road and recovered 200 bags wheat weighing 50-kg each, and arrested the owner of store Muhammad Rafique.

