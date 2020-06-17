UrduPoint.com
200 Beds To Be Arranged In PIC For Corona Patients: Jhagra

200 beds to be arranged in PIC for corona patients: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunklhwa has decided to enhance the availability of facilities for corona patients including provisions of 200 beds in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said this during his visit to PIC here on Tuesday.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, KP Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Hussain were present on the occasion.

He said that a 50 bed Intensive Care Unit and 150 bed high dependency unit would be established for corona patients in PIC with the cooperation of NDMA..

He said that improving faculties would help treating complicated cases of corona in a better way. He also directed authorities in PIC to expedite efforts for arranging beds aiming better treatment of corona victims.

