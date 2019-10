Police on Monday registered cases against 200 people for allegedly stealing water from canals and water channels for watering their crops

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Police on Monday registered cases against 200 people for allegedly stealing water from canals and water channels for watering their crops.

According to police, Canal Magistrate, Iftikhar Anwar lodged a report with Qilla Kalarwala Police Station alleging that some 200 farmers in various areas were involved in stealing water.

On his report, the police have registered cases against the water pilferers.