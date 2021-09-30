200 booked over staging illegal procession

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have booked more than 200 processionists on charge of staging an illegal procession.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Nasir and his accomplices staged a religious procession in Siddhupura without getting prior permission and violated the law.

Therefore, the police registered a case against more than 200 participants in the procession and started investigation.