UrduPoint.com

200 Booked Over Staging Illegal Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

200 booked over staging illegal procession

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have booked more than 200 processionists on charge of staging an illegal procession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have booked more than 200 processionists on charge of staging an illegal procession.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Nasir and his accomplices staged a religious procession in Siddhupura without getting prior permission and violated the law.

Therefore, the police registered a case against more than 200 participants in the procession and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Nasir

Recent Stories

US Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace ..

US Tests New Domain Awareness Systems For Airspace Along Canadian Border - DHS

34 seconds ago
 European stocks sag on mixed economic data

European stocks sag on mixed economic data

37 seconds ago
 Isolated showers in Lahore city

Isolated showers in Lahore city

39 seconds ago
 Zakharova Calls on German Government to Issue Broa ..

Zakharova Calls on German Government to Issue Broadcasting Permit to RT DE Chann ..

5 minutes ago
 P&D board meeting reviews Punjab development schem ..

P&D board meeting reviews Punjab development schemes status

5 minutes ago
 Global Air Travel Recovery Weakening as Delta Vari ..

Global Air Travel Recovery Weakening as Delta Variant Surges - IATA

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.