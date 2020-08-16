UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

200 bottles of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested an outlaw and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from his possession, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

Saddar Wah during course of action held Imran Iqbal and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from his custody.

The police registered a case against him and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Saddar Wah police team adding that action must be taken against such elements who were involved in the illegal businesses and were playing with the future of new generation.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

26 minutes ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.