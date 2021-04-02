200 bottles of liquor recovered

Police have arrested two liquor suppliers and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their possession informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two liquor suppliers and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their possession informed police spokesman.

Chuntra police intercepted a suspected vehicle during checking police recovered 200 bottles following arrest of two bottle supplier identified as Amir Shehzad and Amjad Masih.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division appreciated the police team adding that other facilitators of liquor suppliers must be arrested.

He directed the officials to take strict action against anti social elements without any discrimination.