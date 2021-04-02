UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:56 PM

200 bottles of liquor recovered

Police have arrested two liquor suppliers and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their possession informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two liquor suppliers and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their possession informed police spokesman.

Chuntra police intercepted a suspected vehicle during checking police recovered 200 bottles following arrest of two bottle supplier identified as Amir Shehzad and Amjad Masih.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division appreciated the police team adding that other facilitators of liquor suppliers must be arrested.

He directed the officials to take strict action against anti social elements without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Saddar From

Recent Stories

Ravi River project subject to preservation of anci ..

10 minutes ago

Juma Bazaar of vehicles being held despite ban

10 minutes ago

NEPRA reduces tariff of 12 thermal power plants

10 minutes ago

KP Govt finalizes strategy to facilitate public in ..

14 minutes ago

ATC grants physical remand of accused

14 minutes ago

Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US Before Lifting ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.