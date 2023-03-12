200 bottles of liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three liquor supplier and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

Saddar Wah police conducted raid and arrested 03 liquor suppliers who were identified as Sajjad, Nasir and Sajjad Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated performance of police team said that the accused have been arrested with concrete evidence.

The crackdown on drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be continued to eradicate the scourge of narcotics.