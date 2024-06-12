200 bottles of liquor recovered in DI Khan

The Dera police on Wednesday arrested an outlaw recovering 200 bottles of liquor from his possession here in the limits of the City police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Dera police on Wednesday arrested an outlaw recovering 200 bottles of liquor from his possession here in the limits of the City police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with City Police station SHO Zeshan Iqbal arrested accused drug dealer named Muhammad Danish son of Muhammad Din, a resident of Mohallah Gosaiyan-wala.

The police also recovered 200 bottles of liquor from him and registered a case against the arrested accused.

APP/akt