200 bottles of liquor recovered: Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two bottle runners and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

Kalar Syedan Police during course of action held Shakil Ayub and Ghulam Rabani and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of Kalar Syedan police team adding that action must be taken against such elements who were involved in this illegal businesses and were playing with the future of new generation.