UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Bottles Of Liquor Recovered: Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

200 bottles of liquor recovered: Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two bottle runners and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

Kalar Syedan Police during course of action held Shakil Ayub and Ghulam Rabani and recovered 200 bottles of liquor from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of Kalar Syedan police team adding that action must be taken against such elements who were involved in this illegal businesses and were playing with the future of new generation.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Your Office’ Instagram P ..

22 minutes ago

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

51 minutes ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

52 minutes ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

1 hour ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.