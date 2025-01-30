200 cases registered as crackdown on illegal LPG operations continues

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

The Multan police are continuing crackdown targeting illegal petrol pumps and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) business operations in the district and registered around 200 cases against the violators during the last two days

The crackdown was ordered after loss of lives and property in gas bowser blasts in Multan and DG Khan districts of south Punjab a few days back.

A police spokesman said that 332 cases have so far been registered in 2025 with 200 of them registered in just last two days.

Illegal petrol pumps and LPG refilling businesses operating in residential areas was a risky affair posing danger to human life and property.

Last year, Multan police had registered 1576 cases against such violators who faced legal action.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar said that strict action would be taken against the violators. He appealed the people to convey to police any information regarding the risky businesses to whatsapp number ‘03090920022’.

