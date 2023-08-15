Open Menu

200 Cases Registered Under Dengue Act

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration has launched a comprehensive crackdown against the dengue and health department teams got registered 200 cases under Dengue act.

Focal person for dengue campaign Dr. Atta-ul-Rehman led the crackdown.

More than 50 commercial places were also sealed after dengue larvae found during the crackdown.

The district departments conducted special checking and teams have also been formed under the directions of DC Umar Jehangir.

Umar Jahangir said in a statement that 986 cases were got registered under dengue act during current month while 26 people were arrested after finding dengue larvae in 421 places.

He said that there was zero tolerance policy to dispose off dengue larvae for the protection of citizen's lives.

