200 commuters' vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Transport and Mass-Transit Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday impounded more than 200 commuters' vehicles over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Under Corona preventive guidelines and SOPs, the provincial government has allowed only 50 commuters in public transport in the province.

In operation against the violation of the guideline, the authorities of the department carried out checking of public transport on G.T. Road and on violation impounded 200 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs.0.2 million on them.

Meanwhile, MV (Transport) Inayatullah Kundi has vowed zero-tolerance for violators of Corona SOPs and stern action against them.

