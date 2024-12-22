200 constables approved for promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, has approved the inclusion of 200 police constables in the promotion list (List II) based on the recommendations of the promotion committee and their eligibility.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the RPO at the Regional Police Office on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Asad Ijaz Malhi, and other police officials.

During the session, Assistant Director of the RPO Office, Asma Musa, provided a detailed briefing.

The performance of approximately 500 constables was reviewed, and 200 constables with exceptional dedication, commendable duty performance, and good service records were shortlisted for promotion.