Open Menu

200 Constables Approved For Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

200 constables approved for promotion

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, has approved the inclusion of 200 police constables in the promotion list (List II) based on the recommendations of the promotion committee and their eligibility.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the RPO at the Regional Police Office on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Asad Ijaz Malhi, and other police officials.

During the session, Assistant Director of the RPO Office, Asma Musa, provided a detailed briefing.

The performance of approximately 500 constables was reviewed, and 200 constables with exceptional dedication, commendable duty performance, and good service records were shortlisted for promotion.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

57 minutes ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

1 hour ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

1 hour ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

2 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

3 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

3 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

5 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

7 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

7 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan