200 contractual employees of LGH regularized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The services of 200 contractual employees of Lahore General Hospital from Grade 1 to 15 have been regularized.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar said, out of 200 employees, 118 belong to scale 1 to 4, and 82 were from scale 5 to 15 who were serving in different cadres on contract basis.

The Principal congratulated all the employees and expressed the hope that they would now serve with more dedication and devotion and leave no stone unturned to discharge their duties with more commitment.

He said that medical profession and hospital administration have close liaison and these staff members of Lahore General Hospital have great significance in providing better health facilities to the patients coming in the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr. Mahmood Salah Uddin said that documents of all these 200 employees were got verified before regularization. He also congratulated the newly regularized employees.