200 Corona Safety Kits Given To Workers Lifting Garbage From Affected Areas: Metropolitan Corporation Of Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:33 PM

200 corona safety kits given to workers lifting garbage from affected areas: Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad

The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has distributed 200 safety kits among those workers had been lifting garbage from the areas, sealed to stem spread of the novel coronavirus in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has distributed 200 safety kits among those workers had been lifting garbage from the areas, sealed to stem spread of the novel coronavirus in the Federal capital.

"The coronavirus safety kits included gloves, masks, sanitizers and other equipment have been given to the workers who have been collecting waste from the affected areas like streets in I-10and houses in a few sectors, MCI Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri told APP.

The entire sanitary staff of the MCI Sanitation Wing were given gloves and masks on regular basis to ensure their protection from the deadly virus.

As an inclusive step, he said the private sector was being engaged to ensure regular medical supplies to the sanitary staff in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Since some 1,800 sanitary workers of the MCI are in field, it is very fortunate that none of them have contracted the coronavirus," he remarked

