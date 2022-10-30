UrduPoint.com

200 Criminal Gangs Busted; 549 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

200 criminal gangs busted; 549 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police busted 200 criminal gangs this year and arrested their 549 members, besides recovering 28 vehicles, 446 motorcycles, cash over Rs 24 million, a large number of weapons and other costly items from possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Wah Cantt, Rawat and Rwp Cantt police busted three gangs this week and arrested their six members who were allegedly involved in robberies, dacoities, murder and other crimes.

Wah Cantt police arrested three members of a dacoit gang namely Shehzad Akhtar, Toqeer and Nadeem and recovered weapons, two mobile phones and cash from their possession. Wah Cantt police managed to net the accused in a robbery case registered nearly two weeks ago.

Cantt police held two dacoits namely Sharjeel and Saad, members of 'Jeela' gang who were allegedly involved in a dacoity and murder case registered last year.

Police cracking a dacoity and murder case registered in Rawat police station arrested Irfan while his accomplice namely Juma Gul was arrested earlier by Koral police in a dacoity committed in Koral area.

He informed that the Police teams constituted under the supervision of SHOs of Wah Cantt, Rawat and Rwp Cantt Police Stations on the directives of Divisional Superintendents of Police conducted raids and managed to net the criminals. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Mobile Vehicles Robbery Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.