200 criminal gangs busted; 549 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police busted 200 criminal gangs this year and arrested their 549 members, besides recovering 28 vehicles, 446 motorcycles, cash over Rs 24 million, a large number of weapons and other costly items from possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Wah Cantt, Rawat and Rwp Cantt police busted three gangs this week and arrested their six members who were allegedly involved in robberies, dacoities, murder and other crimes.

Wah Cantt police arrested three members of a dacoit gang namely Shehzad Akhtar, Toqeer and Nadeem and recovered weapons, two mobile phones and cash from their possession. Wah Cantt police managed to net the accused in a robbery case registered nearly two weeks ago.

Cantt police held two dacoits namely Sharjeel and Saad, members of 'Jeela' gang who were allegedly involved in a dacoity and murder case registered last year.

Police cracking a dacoity and murder case registered in Rawat police station arrested Irfan while his accomplice namely Juma Gul was arrested earlier by Koral police in a dacoity committed in Koral area.

He informed that the Police teams constituted under the supervision of SHOs of Wah Cantt, Rawat and Rwp Cantt Police Stations on the directives of Divisional Superintendents of Police conducted raids and managed to net the criminals. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.