200 criminals so far arrested in Sep

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 200 alleged criminals so far and recovered weapons,narcotics from their possession during the ongoing month.

Police said that the teams conducted 99 crackdowns and arrested 29 suspect criminals in gang-rape cases,while 28 blind murder cases were traced with the help of technology.

Police recovered valuables worth Rs.199 million from the accused.

During crackdown against drug-peddlers, the police teams recovered 89-kg charas, 5-kg opium, 5-kg heroin, 2-kg ice and 870 litres liquor.

Sargodha police during crackdowns against illegal weapon holders recovered 34 kalashnikov, 59 rifles, 84 revolvers, 399 pistols, two carbine and 2,200 ammunition,besides arresting 58 power pilferers on written complaints of FESCO.