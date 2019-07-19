200 cusecs water being supplied to Balochistan through Kachhi Canal: Senate body told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Friday informed that only 200 cusecs water was being provided against 6000 cusecs allocation to Balochistan through Kachhi Canal due to non-completion of command areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Friday informed that only 200 cusecs water was being provided against 6000 cusecs allocation to Balochistan through Kachhi Canal due to non-completion of command areas.

The committee, which met with Shammim Afridi in the chair discussed present status of Kachhi Canal, Naulong dam, feasibility of water supply from Indus River to Zhob district and payment of royalty on account of electricity generation to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa under AGN Kazi formula.

The committee was informed that the Kachhi Canal project was divided into three phases. PC-1 amounting to Rs25,729 million for the remaining works of Phase-1 had already been submitted to the Planning Commission for approval. The Central Development Working Party( CDWP) has not yet cleared the PC-1 despite lapse of 13 months, it was further told.

A committee was constituted in the Planning Commission for reviewing and development of command areas to submit its recommendation within one month. The committee in its meeting decided to place the project before the forum for its consideration, it was further told.

The Senate panel was apprised that the PC-1 of Phase-II and Phase-III would be submitted after approval of PC-1 for remaining works of Phase-I.

The committee expressed displeasure over slow pace and directed to summon the concerned quarters in the next meeting in order to remove bottleneck in completion of this important project.

Regarding payment under net hydel profit (NHP) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said NHP was being used for payment to Independent Power Producers (IPPs). The provincial government owed Rs.500 billion to the Federal government under NHP, he said.

The whole committee strongly objected to terming the Kazi Commission Methodology (KCM) formula unconstitutional and observed the constitutional forums including Cabinet, Supreme Court and Council of Common Interests (CCI) accepted and endorsed the formula.

The committee also sought details of water flow and share of Balochistan for last 10 years from Indus River System Authority.

The meeting was attended by Senators Ahmed Khan, Usman Kakar, Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Sana Jamali, Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah and Dr Jehamzeb Jamaldini and other senior officials of WAPDA and IRSA.