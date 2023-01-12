UrduPoint.com

200 Devotees To Attend Amir Khusrau's Urs From Pakistan This Year: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

200 devotees to attend Amir Khusrau's Urs from Pakistan this year: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 200 devotees from Pakistan are expected to attend the 719th annual Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau Rahmatullah Alaih (RA) to be held from May 4 to 11, 2023 in New Delhi, India.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, talking to APP on Thursday, informed that this year the ministry received 989 applications against the capacity of 200 people who wanted to attend Amir Khusrau's annual Urs.

He said Additional Secretary Religious Affairs Syed Atta-ur-Rehman conducted the computerized balloting on Tuesday in the committee room of the ministry.

He said all applicants could check their status on the official website of the ministry www.mora.gov.pk.

He said last year, 110 pilgrims attended the Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau and laid the traditional Chaddar on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan besides offering prayers for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Pakistani group was greeted at the mausoleum by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami along with other members of the Dargah Committee on the occasion, Umar Butt maintained.

Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), a spiritual disciple of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, is famous for his love for humanity, as a means of realizing love with the Creator and has ardent followers all across South Asia, including Pakistan. The devotees turn up in huge numbers from across the world, each year, on the occasion of his annual Urs.

The visit of Pakistani pilgrims is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines. No visits could take place in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions.

