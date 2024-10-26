200 Diwali gift packs distributed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed over 200 Diwali gift packs among underprivileged Hindu families in Alipur, on Saturday.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Asif Saleem Higher Secondary school, Alipur. Dr.

Usman Haider Kazmi, Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Alipur, and Zahid Mustafa Koreja were the chief guest at the ceremony.

Many Al-Khidmat volunteers were also present, and they actively supported the foundation’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony.