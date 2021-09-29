UrduPoint.com

200 Doctors Appointed In KP To Improve Healthcare Delivery: Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra on Wednesday said the government had appointed 200 doctors and 50 nurses to further improve healthcare delivery system in the province.

Addressing a press conference flanked with Federal minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government was giving special focus to improve healthcare system keeping in view vision of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.

He said people had started enjoying fruits of PTI government's welfare oriented policies that were aimed on facilitation and emancipation of people.

Jhagra said 300,000 citizens had been benefitted from Sehat Card during six months and 50,000 availed healthcare facilities in month of August.

He said province had started journey on course of development that would change the socio-economic conditions of people living in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

