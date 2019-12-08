UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Doctors Received Degrees In 53rd Convocation Of CPSP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

200 doctors received degrees in 53rd convocation of CPSP

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 8(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::As many as 200 graduates awarded degrees here on Sunday during the 53rd convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeon Pakistan's (CPSP) held in Ayub Medical College.

Chief Guest Surgeon General Kawar Hussain awarded specialists degree different fields including Peers, Gymea, Medicine, Surgery, Urology, Pediatric Surgery, Nephrology, ENT surgery, Dentistry, Neuro Surgery and Family medicines to the doctors of KP, Punjab, Gigli Baltistan and Kashmir.

Regional Director Abbottabad Professor Dr. Jahangir while addressing the convocation said that the CPSP was established in 1962 with the efforts of the elite of medical professionals under the leadership of Lt. General W.A. Burke (the then Health Minister of Government of Pakistan), by virtue of Ordinance No. XX of 1962.

Dr. Jahangir further said that the college was established in the shadows of the Royal Colleges of the UK. The rules, regulation and policies relating to examinations, training, and award of qualifications were designed in consonance with those of the Royal Colleges of UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia.

He disclosed that the College of Physician and Surgeon Pakistan is ahead of the UK and USA and number second in the world ranking where we offer specialization in 74 different fields of medical while the Australian college with 79 specialization is number one in the world.

While giving the details of the college eh said that we have established 13 local and four international centers including Birmingham, Nepal, Ireland and Saudi Arabia.

The CPSP has become an international institution during 57 years where 32000 specialists doctors have been awarded degrees those are performing duties inside the country and in the various parts of the world while 28000 doctors are graduating in the institute, Dr. Jahangir said.

The regional director CPSP said that the institution is an autonomist body and don't take any grant from the government. He shown reservation over the nationalization of the CPSP and said that if government would take over then it would also be like Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Australia Abbottabad Punjab Canada Birmingham Ireland United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Nepal Sunday Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Family From Government

Recent Stories

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

28 minutes ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

58 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

58 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.