200 doctors received degrees in 53rd convocation of CPSP

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 8(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::As many as 200 graduates awarded degrees here on Sunday during the 53rd convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeon Pakistan's (CPSP) held in Ayub Medical College.

Chief Guest Surgeon General Kawar Hussain awarded specialists degree different fields including Peers, Gymea, Medicine, Surgery, Urology, Pediatric Surgery, Nephrology, ENT surgery, Dentistry, Neuro Surgery and Family medicines to the doctors of KP, Punjab, Gigli Baltistan and Kashmir.

Regional Director Abbottabad Professor Dr. Jahangir while addressing the convocation said that the CPSP was established in 1962 with the efforts of the elite of medical professionals under the leadership of Lt. General W.A. Burke (the then Health Minister of Government of Pakistan), by virtue of Ordinance No. XX of 1962.

Dr. Jahangir further said that the college was established in the shadows of the Royal Colleges of the UK. The rules, regulation and policies relating to examinations, training, and award of qualifications were designed in consonance with those of the Royal Colleges of UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia.

He disclosed that the College of Physician and Surgeon Pakistan is ahead of the UK and USA and number second in the world ranking where we offer specialization in 74 different fields of medical while the Australian college with 79 specialization is number one in the world.

While giving the details of the college eh said that we have established 13 local and four international centers including Birmingham, Nepal, Ireland and Saudi Arabia.

The CPSP has become an international institution during 57 years where 32000 specialists doctors have been awarded degrees those are performing duties inside the country and in the various parts of the world while 28000 doctors are graduating in the institute, Dr. Jahangir said.

The regional director CPSP said that the institution is an autonomist body and don't take any grant from the government. He shown reservation over the nationalization of the CPSP and said that if government would take over then it would also be like Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).