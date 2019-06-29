200 drivers challaned in 3 months over rash driving in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) channeled more than 200 drivers during the last three months over rash driving here.

A spokesman for CPT said on Saturday that during this period, driving licences of 100 drivers were cancelled over sheer violation of the traffic rules. Also, cases were sent to the authorities concerned for cancellation of route permits of dozens of vehicles.