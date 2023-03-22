UrduPoint.com

200 Embezzled Flour Bags Recovered From Two Patwaris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Officers of the Municipal Committee recovered 200 bags of flour embezzled by two Patwaris by cheating deserving women illegible for getting three free flour bags under the Special Ramazan Package of the provincial government.

Various women complained the officers concerned that they have received SMS about receiving one bag of free flour under the Special Ramadan Package but they have not received the bag so far.

Taking action on the complaints, the officers of Municipal Committee Kot Addu conducted a raid and recovered 200 flour bags illegal embezzled by two Patwaris Sarwar and Omer.

The officials collected the national identity cards from illegible women asking them to deliver bags at the earliest and hide it in a room.

The women staged a protest demonstration against the Patwaris and demanded of the provincial government to stern action against them.

