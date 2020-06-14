UrduPoint.com
200 Fair Price Shops To Provide Sugar At Rs 70 Per Kg

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :-:The district administration has set up around 200 fair price shops in the provincial capital to provide sugar to consumers at Rs 70 per kg.

Spokesperson of district administration said on Sunday that Lahore deputy commissioner Danish Afzal had been monitoring the sugar distribution process and there was no sugar crisis in the district.

He said that banners and flexes inscribed with sugar price and availability signs were also displayed on the fair price shops.

While, the city administration's price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 125,500 on several shopkeepers for selling sugarat higher rates. They inspected 349 points, found 66 violationsand arrested 19 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging.

