200 Fake Employees Of CDA Make Permanent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:36 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) As many as 200 fake employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have allegedly made permanent from the board.Capital Development Authority (CDA) Human Resource Department (HRD) has allegedly made permanent of two hundred fake employees from the board.The inner sources have revealed that Director General HRD had got approved of wrong summary of CBA demanded and leveled allegations on officers of receiving Rs 70 million.

CDA Chairman took notice of the matter and ordered cancellation of agenda of daily wages, contract employees. He also issued order of initiating inquiry of this matter.Sources stated that on the demand of CBA Director General HRD Nadeem Akbar Malik and Director HRD-2 Abdul Razzaq had presented the summary of making permanent of 786 daily wages, contract employees, which board has approved.

However, the Chairman CDA had informed through source report the real number of employees was less than 600 and added the officers had prepared the summary on dishonesty.

In which 200 employees added in the list which recruited after getting kickback.However, chairman took notice on this source report and ordered cancellation of earlier agenda. On contact it confirmed that summary presented in board.Chairman has also directed to initiate departmental inquiry against persons involved in this wrong practice.

These officers had already faced inquires and cases on fake requirements.

