UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Hand Sanitizers Given To MS Bahawal Victoria Hospital By IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria Hospital by IUB

A delegation of Science Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur led by Dr Asadullah Madni of Pharmacy Department gave 200 bottles of hand sanitizers to Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Science Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur led by Dr Asadullah Madni of Pharmacy Department gave 200 bottles of hand sanitizers to Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

The Science Society has prepared the hand sanitizers with the help of grant received from IEEE UCET. These hand sanitizers will also be given to the District Police and Civil Administration as a gesture of the university's contribution to community development.

Related Topics

Police Victoria Bahawalpur IUB From

Recent Stories

GMIS 2020 to go virtual

1 minute ago

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

5 minutes ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to ensure availability of daily ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.