200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria Hospital by IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Science Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur led by Dr Asadullah Madni of Pharmacy Department gave 200 bottles of hand sanitizers to Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

The Science Society has prepared the hand sanitizers with the help of grant received from IEEE UCET. These hand sanitizers will also be given to the District Police and Civil Administration as a gesture of the university's contribution to community development.