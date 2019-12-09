200 Hindu pilgrims to arrive in city Lahore on Dec 13

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :About 200 Hindu pilgrims will arrive here on Friday, Dec 13 through Wagha border crossing to perform their religious rituals at Katas Raj temples in Chakwal district.

Officials of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) will receive the pilgrims at Wagha border, official sources said.

After one-day stay in Dera Sahib Lahore, Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj temples on Dec 14.

Central ceremony will be held there on Dec 15 in which Indian yatrees as well as a large number of Hindu community members from throughout the country would participate.

The Hindu yatrees will return to Lahore from Chakwal on Dec 16 and stay at Krishna Mandir Ravi Road and Gurdwara Dera Sahib and perform their rituals.

The Hindu pilgrims would return to their homeland through Wagha border on Dec 19.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the pilgrims.