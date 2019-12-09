UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

200 Hindu Pilgrims To Arrive In City Lahore On Dec 13

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

200 Hindu pilgrims to arrive in city Lahore on Dec 13

About 200 Hindu pilgrims will arrive here on Friday, Dec 13 through Wagha border crossing to perform their religious rituals at Katas Raj temples in Chakwal district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :About 200 Hindu pilgrims will arrive here on Friday, Dec 13 through Wagha border crossing to perform their religious rituals at Katas Raj temples in Chakwal district.

Officials of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) will receive the pilgrims at Wagha border, official sources said.

After one-day stay in Dera Sahib Lahore, Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj temples on Dec 14.

Central ceremony will be held there on Dec 15 in which Indian yatrees as well as a large number of Hindu community members from throughout the country would participate.

The Hindu yatrees will return to Lahore from Chakwal on Dec 16 and stay at Krishna Mandir Ravi Road and Gurdwara Dera Sahib and perform their rituals.

The Hindu pilgrims would return to their homeland through Wagha border on Dec 19.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the pilgrims.

Related Topics

India Lahore Road Chakwal Border From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi banks record net income of AED15 billion ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai International Content Market attracts global ..

16 minutes ago

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

31 minutes ago

Reeling from doping ban, Moscow blames 'anti-Russi ..

1 minute ago

Putin Orders to Hold Meeting of Victory Organizing ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.