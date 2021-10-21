UrduPoint.com

200-kanal State Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:48 PM

The district administration during a crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved 200-kanal state land from squatters

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration during a crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved 200-kanal state land from squatters.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah,Assistant Commissioner Mian Sarmad Hussain along with the team of revenue department conducted raid in chak no 68/4R and retrieved 200 kanals land worth over Rs.40 million.

