200-kg fake honey seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The food safety teams during a raid seized a huge quantity of fake honey from Iqbal town

here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a food safety team conducted a raid at a manufacturing

unit in Katchi Abadi, Iqbal town and recovered 200-kg fake honey, 50-kg sugar, 16-kg glucose,

chemicals, prohibited ingredients and 400 empty bottles.

A case has been registered against the owner.