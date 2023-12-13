200-kg Fake Honey Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The food safety teams during a raid seized a huge quantity of fake honey from Iqbal town
here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a food safety team conducted a raid at a manufacturing
unit in Katchi Abadi, Iqbal town and recovered 200-kg fake honey, 50-kg sugar, 16-kg glucose,
chemicals, prohibited ingredients and 400 empty bottles.
A case has been registered against the owner.