200-kg Unhealthy Meat Discarded
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown against slaughter houses and meat shops which were selling substandard meat in the district.
According to a spokesperson,the team raided at a meat shop located near Eid Gah road and discarded 200-kg unhealthy meat.
