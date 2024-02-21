Open Menu

200-kg Unhealthy Meat Discarded

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 10:50 AM

200-kg unhealthy meat discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown against slaughter houses and meat shops which were selling substandard meat in the district.

According to a spokesperson,the team raided at a meat shop located near Eid Gah road and discarded 200-kg unhealthy meat.

