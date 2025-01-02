200-kg unhygienic meat discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 200 kilograms unhygienic meat during a operation at Chak no 107 NB here on Thursday.

According to PFA press release issued, acting on a tip-off, a team caught a vehicle loaded with meat near Chak no 107-NB check post.

The team inspected and found the meat unhealthy.A case got registered against the accused.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.