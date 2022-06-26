200 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 200 kites and 2 strings and arrested two kite-seller during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police recovered 200 kites and 2 strings from Tahir and Nasar ul Hassan.

Police have registered cases against them under kite flying act.

SP Rawal appreciated performance of police team adding that crackdown against kite flyer and kite sellers would be continued.

He directed to take strict action against violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Cantt police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cheque dishonor case.

Police have registered a case against Illyas and further investigation was in progress.