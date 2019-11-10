200 Kites confiscated during police raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 200 kites, 10 strings rolls here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Race Course police raided and confiscated 200 kites, 10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying.

City Police Officer CPO Capt® Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented.

He said that Station House Officer SHO would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.