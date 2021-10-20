UrduPoint.com

200 KV Hydel Power House Inaugurated In Shandoor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:22 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with Agha Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) has completed a 200 KV hydel power house in Sorlaspur village in Shandoor valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with Agha Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) has completed a 200 KV hydel power house in Sorlaspur village in Shandoor valley.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Wazir Zada inaugurated the power house during a ceremony held on the site and said the government has fulfilled its promise to give power supply to far flung areas, adding that the "journey of light" would continue and approximately 54 hydel power houses would be installed across district Chitral.

On the occasion the local people appreciated the provincial government and AKRSP for the initiative and said that after 74 years of their settlement in the area they got power supply which would bring development and business in the area.

