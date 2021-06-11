200 liters seized, accused arrested in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 200 liters liquor.

Police Spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said policemen conducted raids and succeeded in arrestingImran red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police also recovered 200 liters liquor from his possession and registered a case.