UrduPoint.com

200 Maunds "Haleem" Cauldron Prepared On Youm-e-Ashura

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

200 Maunds "Haleem" cauldron prepared on Youm-e-Ashura

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :A local citizen prepared 200 maunds of cauldron of "Haleem" food, and served it to over 30,000 people on Youm-e-Ashura, at Mumtazabad area.

According to the citizen namely Pir Naveed Fareed, the cauldron was prepared with financial cooperation and assistance of many other people at Astana Fareedia, Mumtazabad. He informed that eight maunds of different pulses(gram, masoor, moung etc) 30 maund meat, 10 maund wheat, 2 maunds of Rice, handsome quantity of "desi" ghee and many other species have been used in preparation of the cauldron of "Haleem".

A special ladder was used to put these articles in the cauldron.

About 15 cooks, jointly prepared the cauldron with constant working of nearly 10 hours. Pir Naveed Fareed informed that he used to prepare such cauldron for last many years. He also paid rich tribute to great martyr Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave lesson to stand against cruel, he stated. He also vowed to continue the same spirit and tradition in future also.

Related Topics

Astana Same Wheat

Recent Stories

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

45 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

1 hour ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

2 hours ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.