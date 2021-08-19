200 Maunds "Haleem" cauldron prepared on Youm-e-Ashura

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :A local citizen prepared 200 maunds of cauldron of "Haleem" food, and served it to over 30,000 people on Youm-e-Ashura, at Mumtazabad area.

According to the citizen namely Pir Naveed Fareed, the cauldron was prepared with financial cooperation and assistance of many other people at Astana Fareedia, Mumtazabad. He informed that eight maunds of different pulses(gram, masoor, moung etc) 30 maund meat, 10 maund wheat, 2 maunds of Rice, handsome quantity of "desi" ghee and many other species have been used in preparation of the cauldron of "Haleem".

A special ladder was used to put these articles in the cauldron.

About 15 cooks, jointly prepared the cauldron with constant working of nearly 10 hours. Pir Naveed Fareed informed that he used to prepare such cauldron for last many years. He also paid rich tribute to great martyr Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave lesson to stand against cruel, he stated. He also vowed to continue the same spirit and tradition in future also.