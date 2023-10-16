200 motorcycles, 50 rickshaws without number plates impounded in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The district traffic police have launched a crackdown against unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws which are without number plates in the city.

The operation has been started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police a few days ago to educate the citizens about traffic rules on the directives DSP Traffic Inamullah Khan Gandapur.

During checking, the traffic police impounded nearly 200 motorcycles and 50 three-wheeler at various points of the city after these were found unregistered or plying on roads without number plates.

The traffic police also removed encroachments at markets and circular roads.

DSP Inamullah Gandapur said that the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.

He said that the current operation entails an action being taken against unregistered number plates, use of mobile phones while driving, flashlights, tinted glasses, underage driving and encroachments.

In-charge Traffic Izzat Khan Gandapur said that the operation was being carried out indiscriminately and in this regard no compromise would be made. He urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules to avoid any inconvenience.