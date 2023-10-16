Open Menu

200 Motorcycles, 50 Rickshaws Without Number Plates Impounded In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

200 motorcycles, 50 rickshaws without number plates impounded in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The district traffic police have launched a crackdown against unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws which are without number plates in the city.

The operation has been started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police a few days ago to educate the citizens about traffic rules on the directives DSP Traffic Inamullah Khan Gandapur.

During checking, the traffic police impounded nearly 200 motorcycles and 50 three-wheeler at various points of the city after these were found unregistered or plying on roads without number plates.

The traffic police also removed encroachments at markets and circular roads.

DSP Inamullah Gandapur said that the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.

He said that the current operation entails an action being taken against unregistered number plates, use of mobile phones while driving, flashlights, tinted glasses, underage driving and encroachments.

In-charge Traffic Izzat Khan Gandapur said that the operation was being carried out indiscriminately and in this regard no compromise would be made. He urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules to avoid any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Traffic Market

Recent Stories

UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable foo ..

UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable food system

15 minutes ago
 DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative t ..

DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative to upskill developing communiti ..

30 minutes ago
 DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

14 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

14 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

14 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan