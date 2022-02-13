200 MT wheat, 2300 urea bags seized during action against smuggling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Continuing the action against smuggling, the authorities have seized 2,300 bags of urea in Rahim Yar Khan and 200 metric tonnes of wheat in Rajanpur.

These details were shared during a briefing at the video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary asked the officers to continue measures to curb the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers, besides taking action against hoarders and profiteers without any discrimination.

He directed that the instruction to deploy duty teachers to supervise road crossing outside schools must be strictly followed.

The CS told the deputy commissioners to ensure quality construction work in the development projects, saying that in case of substandard construction, the XEN of Communications and Works Department would be held responsible.

He said that coronavirus vaccination campaign was a national cause, and special attention should be paid to administer first dose of vaccine during the ongoing vaccination drive in the province.

He also directed the deputy commissioner Gujarat to immediately improve the cleanliness situation in the city.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link.

The administrative secretaries of different departments including Industries, food and Agriculture, additional Inspector General Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.