UrduPoint.com

200 MT Wheat, 2300 Urea Bags Seized During Action Against Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

200 MT wheat, 2300 urea bags seized during action against smuggling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Continuing the action against smuggling, the authorities have seized 2,300 bags of urea in Rahim Yar Khan and 200 metric tonnes of wheat in Rajanpur.

These details were shared during a briefing at the video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary asked the officers to continue measures to curb the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers, besides taking action against hoarders and profiteers without any discrimination.

He directed that the instruction to deploy duty teachers to supervise road crossing outside schools must be strictly followed.

The CS told the deputy commissioners to ensure quality construction work in the development projects, saying that in case of substandard construction, the XEN of Communications and Works Department would be held responsible.

He said that coronavirus vaccination campaign was a national cause, and special attention should be paid to administer first dose of vaccine during the ongoing vaccination drive in the province.

He also directed the deputy commissioner Gujarat to immediately improve the cleanliness situation in the city.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link.

The administrative secretaries of different departments including Industries, food and Agriculture, additional Inspector General Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Road Rahim Yar Khan Rajanpur Sunday Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU t ..

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU to implement talent transformat ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

11 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

16 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>