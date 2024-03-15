200 nomination forms obtained by candidates for 12 seats of Senate in Sindh

Around 200 nomination forms for 12 seats of Senate in Sindh province were issued to the interested candidates in Sindh by the office of Returning Officer here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Around 200 nomination forms for 12 seats of Senate in Sindh province were issued to the interested candidates in Sindh by the office of Returning Officer here on Friday.

The Returning Officer will receive nomination papers duly filled by the interested candidates for the vacant seats of Senators from Sindh till Saturday evening.

The provincial Joint Election Commissioner Nazar Abbas has confirmed that 200 nomination forms for Senate seats of the province were obtained by the candidates on March 15 which could be filed on Saturday as per the schedule already issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Out of 12 seats, 7 were general seats, two each reserved for women and Technocrat/Ulema and one seat for for the Non Muslims on which election will be held on April 2, 2024 in Sindh Assembly, he added.