200 nominees present projects at APICTA 2022

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Approximately 200 nominees from various countries of the Asia Pacific region have presented their projects to the jury of 21st Asia and Pacific ICT Alliances (APICTA) Awards being held in Pakistan for the first time.

As many as 150 foreign delegates from 16 economies were participating in the APICTA Awards, including Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan and Singapore.

On the second day, 64 experienced information technology (IT) professionals judged various projects of participating companies to select winners based on live presentations and demonstrations of specialized work.

The projects have been designed in different fields, including EdTech, HealthTech, Fintech and others.

The event showcased a vibrant cultural evening of the economies under one roof.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) and TechDestination for IT and ITES, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

APICTA is an annual event aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and collaboration in the ICT sector which ultimately benefits the member economies. The event is likely to boost export of IT and IT-enabled services of Pakistan.

Member IT Junaid Imam, Additional Secretary MoITT Ayesha Moroni, Usman Nasir, Convener APICTA Badar Khushnood, Chief Judge Dr Shoab A Khan and Project Director Hira Zainab had been facilitating, organizing and executing the event.