200 Pakistani transporters stranded in Afghanistan returned via Torkham border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 200 Pakistani transporters stranded in Afghanistan has been returned to Pakistan through Torkham border here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran and security officials received the transporters.

All the transporters were shifted to Quarantine center in Landi Kotal where their tests for coronavirus would be conducted.

The district administration has made effective steps for providing all facilities in the center.