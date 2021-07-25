UrduPoint.com
200 Policemen Deployed To Ensure Smooth Polling During AJK Elections In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Peshawar has made deployment of around 200 policemen for ensuring smooth polling at two reserved seats of AJK Legislative Assembly in the provincial metropolis.

Chief Capital City Police, Abbas Ahsan in a statement issued here on Sunday said that policemen are guarding polling booths set for LA: 39 and LA: 45 seats where polling is going on smoothly.

Polling on both the polling stations started at 8:00 a.m in the morning and will continue till 5:00 p.m, adds the statement.

On the ladies polling stations, lady police has been deputed for checking of female voters arriving for costing votes.

Similarly, Traffic police is also deployed for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and to avoid any inconvenience to the voters.

